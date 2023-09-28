Perhaps just too late for the Dutch holidaymakers, but for the French it is a nice gesture. Major supermarket chains E-leclerc and Carrefour will offer fuel at cost price. These supermarkets often have a gas station in front of their door and the discounts apply until the end of the year, according to reports Reuters.

Don’t immediately get in the car to go get some peanut butter in France. The profit margins at these supermarket-gas stations are not very high. According to Reuters it would only make a difference of about 2 cents per liter. That amounts to approximately 1 whole euro discount on a full tank of petrol. According to United Consumers, the margin in the Netherlands is 8 percent, but this is not just profit. Also the rent, for example.

Even more chains are joining in

According to E-leclerc, the discount is an ‘act of solidarity with all customers who are afraid of the (price) increases and whose purchasing power is strongly affected.’ Selling petrol at cost price is an idea of ​​the French government. In addition to e-leclerc and Carrefour, the Casino chain has also agreed to forgo profits two weekends a month.