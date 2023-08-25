Owners of filling stations in the border region are becoming discouraged by the unpredictable pricing policy of the Dutch government.

If the outgoing cabinet does nothing, petrol and diesel in the Netherlands at the pump will become a lot more expensive from 1 January 2024. In response to parliamentary questions from Pieter Omtzigt, we also wrote about this earlier this week.

To summarize: A liter of Euro 95, or E10, will cost 2.44 euros at the local pump from 1 January 2024. Peter Omzigt on Twitter X. The price difference with Belgium then becomes 40 cents on a liter of petrol and 37 cents on a liter of peut in Germany.

Petrol stations border region

Not good news for the pumps that try to make their money anywhere near abroad. They also read Omtzigt’s socials and will come this afternoon with a call to the outgoing cabinet.

Tim Schoenmakers of Belangenvereniging Energie- en Tankstations (BETA) calls on the government in The Hague to deal sensibly with the decision regarding the increase in excise duty. That’s it in a press release from Bank.nl

We hear that gas stations are getting tired of it, and the wide coverage around it almost feels like a kind of free advertisement to fill up across the border Tim accuses Autoblog of free advertising for Germany, among other things

Counterproductive effect

Spokesman Schoenmakers sticks to his own reading and warns the government that the increase in excise duty could well backfire. It not only affects the hard-working operator of the local pump near the border, but also the consumer.

The weekend will be a trip to Germany, for example. There is not only refueling, but also shopping, drinking a cup of coffee, eating a schnitzel. All that money therefore flows out of the Dutch economy. This does not mean that a higher excise duty also means that a higher amount is collected for the Dutch treasury.

Inflation

Finally, the BETA points to the inflation monster. It is currently about 4.6 percent. Higher fuel prices will only drive inflation. Higher transport costs are passed on to the consumer.

The transport of parcels, groceries and other services and products will therefore become more expensive. Not smart during a recession, says Tim Schoenmakers of BETA.

Insecurity

How the excise tax increase will ultimately work out or not is a big question mark. The cabinet is outgoing, elections are coming up and the House of Representatives is still on vacation. So to be continued.

What will you be doing from January 1? Do you support the pump in the border region or do you just choose your own wallet and make a day out of it to the drinks hall, DM drier and Aral tank station? Let us know below in the comments.

