Saturday, May 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gas stations Eelis Järvenpää, 73, service station in Kiikoinen is like a museum that has survived ABC’s result: There, service is above all a car

by admin
May 14, 2021
in World
0

Eelis Järvenpää has kept his Seo service station in Kiikoinen for almost 60 years.­Picture: Reijo Hietanen

First-timers will be surprised when a dealer in Seikoinen Seolla comes out to refuel the car. According to the expert, it is still pointless to talk about retro: people may need the services provided by a gas station more than even in the 1950s, when they themselves changed their tires.

For subscribers

Quite as if stepping into a museum. It feels like visiting the Kiikoinen Seo gas station, which is like a relic of past decades. From a time when the letter combination ABC only came to mind the alphabet.

Entrepreneur Eelis Järvenpää the gas station looks, feels, and smells exactly like the gas stations in the 1960s and 1980s.

Topics related to the article

.
#Gas #stations #Eelis #Järvenpää #service #station #Kiikoinen #museum #survived #ABCs #result #service #car

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

WSJ learns about the disbandment of a group of hackers that attacked the Colonial Pipeline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?