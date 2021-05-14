Gas stations Eelis Järvenpää, 73, service station in Kiikoinen is like a museum that has survived ABC’s result: There, service is above all a car

Eelis Järvenpää has kept his Seo service station in Kiikoinen for almost 60 years.­

First-timers will be surprised when a dealer in Seikoinen Seolla comes out to refuel the car. According to the expert, it is still pointless to talk about retro: people may need the services provided by a gas station more than even in the 1950s, when they themselves changed their tires.

Quite as if stepping into a museum. It feels like visiting the Kiikoinen Seo gas station, which is like a relic of past decades. From a time when the letter combination ABC only came to mind the alphabet.

Entrepreneur Eelis Järvenpää the gas station looks, feels, and smells exactly like the gas stations in the 1960s and 1980s.