The petrol station strike is coming halved, now it’s official. Indeed, Fegica and Figisc/Anica announced through a joint statement that the protest will end 24 hours early, a decision taken to accommodate motorists rather than because of the progress made in talks with the government, whose commitment to seeking a compromise was nonetheless appreciated. But there are also those, such as Codacons and Assoutenti, who are convinced that the petrol stations have decided to end the strike early due to the poor adhesion.

According to what was reported by Repubblica this morning on newsstands, the amendment proposal which provides for the “drastic reduction of fines for the failure to communicate the prices and for the failure to display the signs, including the new highly contested sign on the regional average price, which on the motorway will once again become the national average price”: we go from a fine between 500 and 6,000 euros as initially foreseen to one between 200 and 800 euros, a big step forward from this point of view. News also as regards the timing of price communication: it will no longer take place on a day-by-day basis, but on a weekly basis. “We have to rethink the reconversion of the plants in view of the increasing circulation of electric cars – suggests the president of Fegica Roberto Di Vincenzo, who then complains – The truth is that the path of the Transparency Decree is not viable, we will work both at the table of Mimit (Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, ed) and with the Commission of the Chamber for changes”.

There is still one last obstacle to break down in the ideas of gas station attendants: that of average price sign. “The intention of the government should have been to discourage speculation, and for this very reason it was perceived by petrol stations as yet another, useless and costly red tape – it reads in the newspaper – The government has so far kept the point right on the cartel and does not intend to take steps backwards, but the oppositions fully embrace the position of the gas station attendants “.