Where or how can I find a petrol station in the area with the cheapest petrol and diesel prices? Once upon a time you had to memorize them on the paper city map, an indispensable presence in the inside pocket of every motorist’s door, but now decidedly anachronistic. Today the nearest open gas station, obviously with more advantageous petrol, diesel and possibly LPG prices, it is easily found online on dedicated portals, or on apps. Finding the gas station with the lowest prices close to one’s home, for motorists who travel thousands of km a year, can guarantee considerable savings, especially when it comes to the so-called white pumps. Following are the most popular portals and apps for finding the nearest fuel stations online.