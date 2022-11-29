Man is not perfect. We all sometimes forget to turn off the lights or aim a whipped cream cake against the plain. Things can sometimes go wrong at work, simply by not paying attention. A gas station in America switched the petrol and diesel pumps, leaving several customers stranded.

The story gets even worse, because the mistake was made on Thanksgiving; the annual population movement in the United States. Visitors to the Shell gas station in Virginia’s Caroline County were required to notify their families that they would be late or not at all on Thanksgiving Day. 8News spoke to several unlucky ones who received the wrong fuel.

A duped driver indicates that the engine wanted to start, but then immediately stalled again: ‘I tried to accelerate and the engine revved up, but still stalled. The next day the car wouldn’t start and had to be towed away. The local mechanic said it was full of diesel.’

Almost 850 euros to fix the problem

A gas station employee also got the wrong fuel in the car. “Our car fills up, we drive off, and suddenly we’re in trouble,” she says. Both unlucky people suspect that there are just hundreds of other drivers who have refueled incorrectly on that particular day. It wasn’t until a day later that the owner found out about the mix-up. To prevent worse, he pulled a garbage bag over the pumps.

Fixing the mix-up cost the former driver 848 dollars (about 820 euros) for emptying and cleaning the fuel system. It is not yet clear what Shell will do with this situation. “I just hope I get my money back. The question is whether it will also damage me in the long term,’ says one of the customers.