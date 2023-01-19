THE petrol stations they confirm the two-day strike of 24 and 26 January 2023 even after the double confrontation with the Government. The acronyms Faib Confesercenti, Fegica Cisl And Figisc/Anisa Confcommerciodo not withdraw the protest but compared to what was previously foreseen, the 60-hour lockout has been reduced to 48 hours. The associations, which protest against the fuel transparency decreethey defined “disappointing” the last negotiating table at Ministry of Business and Made in Italy.

Petrol station strike 24, 25 and 26 January 2023

There will be a strike by petrol stations throughout the Italian network after days of negotiations. The protest, called by the acronyms Faib Confesercenti, Fegica Cisl and Figisc/Anisa Confcommercio, begins at 19.00 on 24 January and ends at 19.00 on 26 January 2023.

The stop affects all service stations, including those self service. The acronyms ensure i minimum essential services and therefore the self-managed plants directly by the oil companies could remain open.

The strike from 24 to 26 January 2023 lasts 48 hours

The strike was also confirmed after the third confrontation with the Government and the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy.

Gas station workers strike January 2023, why?

The Italian petrol stations have called the strike of January 2023 against the decision of the Meloni government which obliges distributors to display the national average price of fuels, alongside that actually practiced. Especially since they felt called into question as responsible for fuel increases.

In their protest the gas station attendants ask for review the decree especially in the part that obliges them to display the national average price alongside that charged by the distributor.

The managers contest the transparency decree against the government

The initial decree provides for heavy penalties for transgressors, including the closure of the plant for up to 90 days. A possible meeting point could be the proposal to publish the national average price not on a cartel but on an online platform, with the use of a QR code.

Government fuel prices app

In this regard, after the discussion table with the petrol stations, the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has set up a free app where motorists can learn about the regional average price and, with geolocation, also the price charged by each distributor in the desired perimeter.

Furthermore, among the changes made it is established that the obligation to communicate will be weekly (and no longer daily) and at each price change. Closure due to failure to communicate will take place only afterwards 4 omitted communications weekly over 60 days (and no more after three violations without time limits, even if not consecutive).

The official app of the ministry arrives on all fuel prices (in the photo the negotiation table with the petrol stations)

Any closure can be decided from 1 to 30 days (previously the forecast was from 7 to 90 days). The sanctions for omitted communication will be from a minimum of 200 to a maximum of 800 euros depending on the turnover of the plant (previously they reached 6,000 euros).

