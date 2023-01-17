The gas station strike announced for the next 25 and 26 January has been confirmed. The last meeting today that the trade associations had with the government was of no use: the priority for both parties was to find a mediation, which in the end did not arrive. And so, through a joint note signed by Fegica and Figisc/Anisa, “pending the assessments of the Government the strike scheduled for 25 and 26 January it is confirmed; there is time until the minute before the lifts close to bring out the seriousness and competence required”.

“Even today the Government he was unable or unwilling to assume responsibility to make concrete commitments on issues that can also directly affect fuel prices, evidently imagining that we can continue to deceive motorists by throwing the cross at petrol stations – reads the note reported by Ansa – Confirming the bad judgment on the decree, bungled and ineffective, which will need to be heavily involved in the conversion, we have seriously proposed to the Government to assume some initiatives all inspired by the recovery of full legality in the sector and the restoration of a certain regulatory system, with the aim of adapting efficiency and the service standards offered to Italian motorists and obtaining fair and permanently contained fuel prices”. And what would these initiatives be?

The associations themselves explain them: “In the medium term, it is necessary to start a comparison that immediately puts the sector reform aimed at closing 7,000 plants, which according to a conservative estimate are currently in the hands of more or less organized crime, recovering from the tax revenue about 13 billion euros stolen each year from the state coffers and therefore restoring market conditions and competition without drugs. More immediately, the provision must be urgently passed checks and penalties currently non-existent for plant owners who do not comply with the legal obligations imposed on management contracts and collective agreements, given that at least 60% of managers are without a contract or with illegal contracts and minimum economic conditions. Finally, it is necessary for the MIT to immediately open the discussion on the Ministerial Decree which regulates the concessions of the motorway service areas, so that finally the concessionary companies are deprived of the possibility of exploiting an asset under public concession such as the motorways for their own exclusive economic benefit and can be adequate both the quality of services and prices currently out of control”.