Are you looking for a video game product that can make you relax in the most unexpected way possible? Gas Station Simulator is the game for you, especially if you have the bizarre fantasy of want to take care of a gas station along Route 66; always busy with housekeeping, customers of all kinds and a good bit of work to do to keep the property in order and make it a good investment. The product is developed by the team DRAGO entertainment which seems to be ready to let us enjoy many similar works in the course of 2021 and 2022 (year of arrival on consoles).

Gas Station Simulator in fact it is the first videogame of this kind designed by the developers: they will also come out on the same line Food Truck Simulator, Road Diner Simulator and an interesting Winter Survival Simulator. We can say that the team’s intention is to specialize in titles capable of reproducing a portion of reality and – in most of the cases mentioned – in the name of a healthy dose of relaxation and lightheartedness. Just imagine that for the review Gas Station Simulator we realized (with great surprise) that we had exceeded seven hours of gameplay, in just over two days. Let’s see together why it is a particular but valid title.

Starting from scratch: Gas Station Simulator

The game takes us to medias res: we are in our protagonist’s car and we are heading towards our new filling station. Indeed – we rectify – a new station for us but deeply experienced by the previous owner, to the point of being destroyed, completely shabby, impossible to use. Not only time and bad weather have raged on the spot and they have made the surrounding land unmanageable, but the interior of the small building is anything but ready to welcome customers. In addition, to reach the maximum of the minimum, there is no electricity or even petrol when we set foot on the property. It sounds like the beginning of a joke and instead it’s the one from our review of Gas Station Simulator.

Let’s start by telling you that deciding to buy and try a title like this means wanting to live a videogame experience without haste and without great goals to pursue. The very idea of ​​the game – unlike what you would expect – is precisely to create the right atmosphere to relax and focus on actions that gradually become more and more mechanical and satisfying at the same time. It is not a complex gameplay, but the context in which we are inserted allows us to appreciate it in the round. Take care of our workplace it will be the fulcrum of all the game dynamics, which are well differentiated and above all well layered.

Starting the run we will be confronted with the most important information: how to order gasoline, how to serve customers, how to clean the building and so on. Gradually we will realize that Gas Station Simulator however, it is not a simulator just to say: it really puts us to work (the serious and intense one) and makes us weigh every second we lose, in most cases. The working days will be long and exhausting but at the same time rewarding, passing by sweep to the ground and repaint the walls until the entire station is expanded to provide more services to those who come to get supplies from us.

The level of foresight can be maximum as well as minimum, the choice is up to the player: you can pay attention to the smallest things – such as the footprints left by customers on the floor and the garbage that accumulates – or you can experience the run by playing in the true sense of the word; throwing glass bottles as far as possible to break his own record, scare the kid on duty who tries to smear our walls or even put us to racing over a small kart to pass the time. We personally – while starting it very lightly – ended up becoming fond of that large piece of land that we have fixed and improved only thanks to our hands.

The level of customization of your station is interesting and in fact it pushes us to do as much as possible not only to aesthetically change the place but also to be able to make it “grow” as quickly as possible: we will be able to make it almost a small motorway restaurant, where people will stop to buy anything for relieve the burden of your journey along Route 66. Overall Gas Station Simulator it is a quality title, certainly nothing to do with a Flight Simulator but this also seems obvious to us. The only real flaw: the lack of the Italian language, unfortunately you will be forced to play it in English at least for the moment. Overall a good – albeit not very original – start for DRAGO entertainment, we are curious to discover the next titles with equal attention.