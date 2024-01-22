It has now been proven that gas station owners are simply crooks.

You will undoubtedly have noticed that fuel prices always fluctuate enormously. Time, distance to the highway, the mental state of Matthijs van Nieuwkerk, geopolitical unrest and the cash shortage at the Ministry of Finance: it all plays a role in determining fuel prices at the pump.

Now that is a known fact from which you can (somewhat) benefit. Don't fill up on Mondays, fill up during quiet hours and look for a manned pump a few kilometers from the main road. But then you are still dependent on fluctuations. And it always seems that an increase is immediately passed on to the customer, but that you have to wait a while before you benefit from a price reduction.

Gas station owners are just crooks

As it turns out, that has now been proven! This is evident from a study published by ESB, the Dutch economists' journal. It is not just any research, from 2007 to 2023 it was investigated how oil price changes were passed through to the price at the pump. As it turns out, that happened far too slowly to our detriment! The gas station owners did implement the increases, but the reductions were accompanied by delays.

According to the calculations of the researcher in question (Stef de Jong), we poor consumers paid about 2.2 to 4.8 cents too much per liter. Wow, that's quite a lot of money. How come? It seems to be a phenomenon called 'rockets and feathers'. Prices rise like a rocket, but flutter down like a feather. Another possibility is a so-called tacit collusion.

Friendship is a collusion

Collusion is a term for interplay that looks suspiciously like cartel formation. There is of course a national recommended price that pump owners take into account. With these national recommended prices, advisors are often on the safe side. If the pump owners do the same, you end up with a few cents per liter that the consumer then pays too much.

A solution is quite simple: make all recommended prices digital. This can then be integrated into the navigation apps (this is already partly happening, of course) and it can be easily compared for everyone.

