The traffic jam with the longest delay in the Netherlands was probably not on the highway last night, but in Heteren – and people joined voluntarily. Due to a malfunction at an unmanned gas station, diesel suddenly cost 1.06 euros per liter, which is almost half of what it normally costs. You could tap petrol for 1.39 euros per litre, which is also a significant discount on the normal price.

Dutch people going to the Netherlands, so soon the Polderstraat in Heteren was full of thirsty cars. According to The Gelderlander the significant discount caused chaos around the gas station. The police therefore arrived on the scene to keep an eye on things. It seems that the fault has now been resolved, if we look at the current fuel prices on the internet.

What do you save?

The petrol tank of a middle class car is often about 50 liters. If your tank is not yet completely empty, you will save about 25 euros by refueling for 1.39 euros per liter. If your diesel tank was almost empty and you have a car the size of your Passat, you quickly saved 45 euros by refueling at the BP in Heteren yesterday. Then you would have had to stand in line for a while.