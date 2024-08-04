Sinaloa, Mexico.– An LP gas plant exploded early Sunday morning in Culiacán, Sinaloa, causing multiple damages to the facilities and forcing the evacuation of at least 120 residents from four neighborhoods in the area.

The State Institute for Civil Protection said that evacuations were registered after the explosion at the “Gaspasa” facilities, around 4:50 a.m. (Pacific time), in the Juntas de Humaya neighborhoods, as well as in Montecarlo, Flores Magón and 4 de Marzo.

The affected residents in the northern region of the state capital, who told local media that they heard a loud bang that shook the walls of their homes, were taken to the María del Rosario Espinoza gymnasium, located about three kilometers from the area, and also to the Autonomous University of the East.

“The issue with the company continues now, removing those units that were turned off, caught fire, but we are going to remove them, they are being removed to the point of El Quemadito and right now what we are doing with the same company is removing all those units to a point of lesser risk, in El Quemadito, as determined by the same company,” said Roy Navarrete Cuevas, head of Civil Protection.

After controlling the fire, which was unofficially reported to have started with a fire in a storage tank, the same state authorities closed the establishment.

Those affected are expected to be able to return home starting next Monday.