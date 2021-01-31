An employee of the National Guard was injured during an unauthorized action in Moscow, reports TASS citing a source in law enforcement.

According to the agency, on the square of three stations, law enforcement officers sprayed gas from a canister into their faces. He received medical assistance.

Earlier it was reported that a participant in an uncoordinated action with a bat attacked law enforcement officers. The aggressive man was promptly detained.

According to the Moscow headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, about two thousand citizens gathered for a protest on January 31, which is less than at a similar event on January 23.

The Metropolitan Department of Transport reported that the participants in the unauthorized rally complicated traffic in the city center.