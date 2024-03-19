A bilateral intergovernmental solidarity agreement between Italy and Germany on gas was signed today in Berlin by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, and his German colleague for Economy and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck. The signature was placed at the German Foreign Ministry on the sidelines of the 'Berlin Dialogue on Energy Transition' (Betd).

“Based on the agreement, Italy, through Mase, and Germany, through the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate, undertake to activate, in the event of an emergency, all necessary measures, market and otherwise, in order to provide natural gas to the protected customers of the requesting Party, in compliance with the technical safety standards of the gas system of each party”, reads a note from Mase.

Also on gas, a trilateral Addendum was also signed between Italy, Switzerland and Germany. “We are very satisfied to sign this agreement today which is one of the concrete objectives indicated by the Italian-German Action Plan signed in October by our two heads of Government,” declared Pichetto.

“At the same time – he added – it is a piece of the European framework of energy security and response to the crisis resulting from Russian aggression against Ukraine. This agreement provides for last resort measures, with compensation mechanisms and compliance with the limits of gas transportation systems, to be implemented once the measures available at national level have been exhausted, in the event one of the countries is hit by a serious crisis”.

“But I believe that the greatest commitment that Italy, Germany and the other European countries must make is to prevent the creation of the conditions for the activation of these agreements. This is what we did in Brussels when Italy promoted the price cap”, clarified the Minister of Environment and Energy Security.

“I am pleased – he concluded – that we managed to find an agreement to include our Swiss friends in this scheme, with an instrument aimed at increasing the level of energy security of our countries. In this way we consolidate our role as a European energy hub.”