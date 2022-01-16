Tensions with Russia are making the gas jump. Blackout risks in Italy

The geopolitical tensions with Russia over Ukraine and beyond risk increasing gas and energy prices even more, with potentially devastating repercussions not only on bills (also for Italians) but also on the strength of the electricity system with consequent blackout risks. . La Stampa writes: “The alarm launched this week by Copasir, the Parliamentary Committee for the security of the Republic, weighs, which in its latest report, in addition to signaling the extreme vulnerability of our energy system, continuously exposed to external threats, has relaunched the blackout risk that could affect the whole of Europe, then signaling that energy prices this year, although expected to fall, will not return to pre-pandemic levels. This is why our country should urgently adopt a new plan for energy security “.

New invasion in Ukraine? Gas flow interruption spectrum

In the meantime, according to Il Messaggero on the affair, “the United States is also taking the field. The risks of new cuts in volumes of Russian gas directed to Europe, especially in light of the strong tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the militarization of the eastern border of Europe. ‘Ukraine, also mobilize the US State Department in search of (for now difficult) alternatives. In the past few hours, Washington has initiated contacts with the main international energy companies to prepare emergency plans that can guarantee supplies to the Old Continent in the event of a armed conflict between Moscow and Kiev. A new aggression, after the one in 2014 which led to the annexation of Crimea, would in fact threaten, by virtue of economic sanctions, to interrupt the already reduced flows of gas to Europe “.