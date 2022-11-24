Russia has no intention of continuing to supply oil to countries that “support the price cap”, the ceiling on the price of crude oil. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Speaking of the Ukrainian situation, Peskov reiterated that Kiev has every opportunity to resolve the situation and put an end to the suffering of its people, as long as it respects Moscow’s demands. “The Ukrainian leadership has every opportunity to bring the situation back to normal. It has every opportunity to resolve the situation, fulfilling Russia’s demands and, as a result, thereby stopping all possible suffering of the civilian population,” he said.

Then, the Kremlin spokesman wanted to recall what the objectives of the Russian special operation in Ukraine are, objectives which Moscow adheres to: “There have been and there will be no raids on social structures. And as regards the objectives related to the military potential, directly or indirectly, these must be attacked”.