Russia is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which was previously stopped for political reasons. This was announced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to the Russian state news agency Tass. “The European market remains relevant, as gas shortages persist and we have every opportunity to resume supplies. For example, the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which was halted for political reasons, remains unused,” Novak said.

Read also

According to Novak, in 11 months of 2022 supplies of liquefied natural gas increased to 19.4 billion cubic meters, with a forecast of 21 billion by the end of the year. “Today – he underlined – we can say with certainty that there is a demand for our gas” from European consumers, “so we continue to see Europe as a potential market for our products. However, it is clear that launched a large-scale campaign, which ended in the sabotage of the Nord Stream”.

Novak also reiterated that Moscow is discussing further gas supplies through Turkey after the creation of a hub in Erdogan’s country.