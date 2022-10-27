“We are in the final phase of Europe’s energy suicide”. This is the conviction expressed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, in his speech at the XV edition of the Eurasian Economic Forum, underway in Baku. And that we have entered this phase, denounced the number two in Moscow diplomacy, “Europe’s reaction of absolute impassibility in the face of the attacks against the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, which are Russian-owned, but constitute the basis of Europe’s energy security “.