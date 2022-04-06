Stopping gas supplies from Russia “is not a hypothesis currently under discussion”. These are the words of Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the press conference.

“But the situation is changing before our eyes, the devastation and massacres” in Ukraine “surprised us. The premeditated aggression” of Russia “was unfolding in a terrible way, but now it seems that the massacres of civilians and children increase constantly and this pushes many political leaders and the European Union to take increasingly severe sanctions. Today the gas embargo is not on the table, I don’t know if it ever will be, but the more horrendous this war becomes, the more the allied countries they ask: ‘In the absence of our direct participation in the war, what can we do to stop it? To allow Ukraine to sit at the peace table’ in an ‘unnecessary position’.

“If gas supplies were to cease today, we are covered by our reserves and various other productions until late October. We will not see the consequences until the autumn,” says the premier. “We go with what the European Union decides – he explains -. If they propose the embargo on gas and if the European Union is uniform on this, we will be happy to follow, whatever instrument we consider most important and effective to allow for peace. This is what we want. We wonder if the price of gas can be exchanged for peace. Faced with these two things, what do we prefer: peace or be quiet with the air conditioning on all the way. summer? I would put it in these terms “.