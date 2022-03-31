Countries considered ‘hostile’ by Moscow will have to open “special accounts” in Gazprombank in rubles and euros to make payments for Russian gas. It will be the bank, excluded from the sanctions, to buy rubles with the currency deposited on the Moscow stock exchange during the trading hours, foresees the decree of the Russian president published on the Kremlin website, as anticipated by the Tass agency.

“The authorized bank (ie Gazprombank, ed.), In response to an order from a foreign buyer received in accordance with the rules, sells the currency received from the buyer on that account during trading hours on the Moscow Exchange”, it is read in the decree.

According to informed sources remind Adnkronos, until now payments were made in euros to a Gazprombank account in Luxembourg. The escamatoge found, they underline, allows the buyer countries to continue paying in euros: Gazprombank will then automatically convert the euros into rubles by transferring them to the account opened by European countries. When the company, Gazprom, has received the payments, it will provide the gas supplies. Within ten days, the Russian Central Bank will have to define the rules for special currency accounts for gas purchasing countries, as specified in the decree signed by Vladimir Putin.