Norway warns the EU on the price cap: watch out for the boomerang effect

There energy crisis it gets more and more serious e the EU look for one solution common to slow down the gas prices And light following the consequences of the sanctions imposed on the Russia. The 27 countries of the Union, however, do not appear agree on anything and everyone goes his own way, with Germany And Holland that make a wall on roof at the price of gas. To support the position of these two countries comes the Norway which is not part of the EU but which has a strategic importance on supplies of gas. According to Eurostat, in fact, – reads the Corriere della Sera – it exported gas to Europe for two billion euros in 2020six billion in 2021 and ten billion only in the first half of 2022. Then it starts at increase profits tenfold of gas. For the Petroleumone is expected growth from five timesup to one hundred billion.

“We have to working together – Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store explains to Corriere – so that the market operates in such a way as to guarantee supply and correct distribution of the gas. There Norway is the main supplier, but there is also the liquefied gas that comes from United States and from Gulf. We respect the fact that Europe is considering how best to regulate the markets. We limit ourselves to advise against measures they might have adverse effectsincreasing the demand for something in which there is shortage and a limited offer. Following the discussions in the EU, I observe many different points of view and I can understand why: the countries are each in one different situation“.

