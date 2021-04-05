In the autumn-winter period, a record volume of gas in 10 years (65.6 billion cubic meters) was withdrawn from underground gas storage facilities (UGS) in Europe. About it reported in the official Telegram channel of the corporation.

The winter season of the year left 29 percent of the reserves in Europe’s UGS facilities. In Germany and Austria – 26 percent each, in the Netherlands – 23 percent, in France – 17 percent. These countries are among the five largest European gas custodians, the company notes.

To restore depleted reserves, Europe needs to pump 57.3 percent (or 23.9 billion cubic meters) of gas more than last year. This volume is comparable to the total exports of Gazprom in 2020 to such large consumers as France and the Netherlands.

The campaign to fill the storage facilities could be one of the largest since 2011, and also one of the main factors for the increased demand for fuel in the European market.

From January to March, Gazprom supplied 52.7 billion cubic meters of gas to non-CIS countries, which is 30.7 percent more than a year ago. Supplies to the domestic market for the quarter increased by 21.4 percent.

Earlier it was reported that the company was unable to fulfill even the minimum plans for gas supplies to China using the Power of Siberia in 2020. However, in 2021, pumping has skyrocketed.