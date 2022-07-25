From tomorrow, new halving of supplies. The flow through Nord Stream drops to 20% after the announcement, the price immediately rises by 10%

From the envoy to Brussels. The simple announcement was enough to push the price of gas to 176.62 euros per MegaWatt / hour, recording a 10% increase on a daily basis. From tomorrow Gazprom will further reduce gas flows through the NordStream1 pipeline, the one that passes through the Baltic Sea and arrives in Germany. Officially because the time has come to carry out maintenance work on a second turbine, but according to the German government this is a pretext: “There is no technical reason to justify a new gas cut” they say from Berlin. A scenario that will make the agreement on the methane rationing plan under discussion at the table of the EU governments even more urgent and which provides for a 15% cut in consumption: today the energy ministers will meet to try to close the agreement on the new text, which contains significant changes compared to the one proposed last week by the European Commission.

Yesterday Gazprom announced that from tomorrow the quantity of gas supplied through the pipeline that goes to Germany will drop to about 33 million cubic meters per day, that is half of the current flows, which already represent 40% of the total capacity of NordStream1 (167 million cubic meters per day). Basically, starting tomorrow the pipeline will only operate at 20% of its capacity. The reason is that the company has announced new maintenance work on a second turbine and that this adds to the fact that the first has not yet returned to operation.

After being repaired in Canada, the first turbine had been blocked for a few weeks in the North American country due to an interpretative diatribe on sanctions. Then – with the intervention of the German government and clarifications from the European Commission – the case was released and the piece arrived in Germany more than a week ago. He is currently in Cologne, but apparently Moscow has not yet given the green light for the transfer, which will have to take place via Finland. «The transport could be done immediately – explained the German company Siemens Energy – because the German authorities have provided all the necessary documents. What is missing, however, is the documentation from the Russian side. Gazprom justified the wait by explaining that the clarifications obtained by Canada about the possible risks associated with the sanctions are not sufficient and indeed “raise further questions”.

The result is that NordStream1 will operate at a fifth of its capacity from tomorrow and Germany sees the gas lock getting closer and closer, although for now it will not trigger the third level of alarm. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, however, closed yesterday in negative territory (-0.33%), the only European market in the red. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, replied to the German government’s accusations by saying that “Gazprom has always kept its commitments” and that the drop in supplies “is the fault of Western sanctions”.