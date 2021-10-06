The words of the Russian president have reversed the trend in the price of gas, causing the price of futures in November to fall by 7%

Gazprom will set a new record for gas supplies to Europe this year and is exceeding its contractual obligations by sending 40 billion cubic meters of gas through Ukraine, by “more than 8%”. The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, pointed out on a day when natural gas prices in the UK and Europe have soared enormously. The words of the Russian president have reversed the trend in the price of gas, causing the price of November futures to fall by 7% on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility reference platform, which in the morning had touched 160 euros per megawatt hour.

Putin, who spoke at a meeting with CEOs of Russian energy companies about the development of the sector, said Gazprom is stepping up gas pumping through the Ukrainian pipeline and is likely to exceed its contractual obligations, even if it will not be profitable. increase it further. «We are witnessing all kinds of speculation on the subject of the Ukrainian gas transport system, on supplies through it. But I would also like to note here now: our contract obligations for supplies through the Ukrainian gas transportation system are 40 billion cubic meters of gas per year, and 9 million this year. Gazprom has increased these supplies, this pumping, to be more precise, by more than 8%. And we can confidently say that we will exceed our contractual obligations to supply gas through the territory of Ukraine ”. Putin pointed out, however, that “it is not profitable for Gazprom to increase them further, because it is more expensive. Pumping through the new systems is significantly cheaper, by about $ 3 billion a year compared to the corresponding supply volumes ».