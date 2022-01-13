Russia, Putin master of gas. The question of Ukraine weighs heavily

Russia and Europe I’m at loggerheads because of the gas prices imposed by Putin, skyrocketed but not due to the cut in supplies, -25% in the third quarter. The International Energy Agency (Iea) does not mince words and, – reads the Messaggero – in full price rally that began in the middle of last year, it starts to attack fly, accused of not wanting to release further volumes of gas to Europe such as political blackmail weapon to put the old continent on the spot. “We believe there are strong elements of tension in the European gas market due to Russia’s behavior,” he said yesterday Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA.

The explanation – continues Il Messaggero – would be geopolitical: “The low flows of Russian gas towards Europe coincide with rising tensions around Ukraine“, on whose eastern borders the Kremlin has amassed over 100,000 troops, key issues in the negotiations on the European security which are held these days between Geneva, Brussels and Vienna. “The current shortage of gas in EU stocks is largely due to the conduct of Gazprom“.

