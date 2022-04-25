War Russia-Ukraine, Putin’s signal to Italy: “Depend on me”

There war in Ukraine does not show signs of stopping. No respite not even for Orthodox Easter. Putin continues to bomb the whole South-East of the country e the European Union is ready to inflict on Russia a new package of sanctions. It will go off the oil embargo of Moscow, but a decision has not yet been made on gas. Meanwhile, it was discovered that to partially close i taps of methane with Italy was just right Putinat least – reads the Republic – according to the data relating to first quarter. There is a surprise from the supplies arriving from the Siberian fields and sold in our country by Gazpromthe energy giant controlled by the Kremlin. At the entry point at the Tarvisio pass, where the gas pipelines land after crossing Russia, Ukraine, Slovakia and Austria, in the first three months of the year they arrived 5 billion cubic meters of gas. A year ago, at the same time of the year – between January and March, the amount was much higher, equal to 6.8 billion of cubic meters. A difference of 25 percent less, that changes also power relations.

But there is more. Unpacking i data relating to first three months of the current year, – continues Repubblica – it turns out that from the beginning of January to the end of February the share of Russian gas on the total of that consumed is even lower of that 21% relating to the entire quarter: flows to Tarvisio increased significantly only from February 24thstraddling the invasion of Ukraine by the forces of Fly. The hypothesis of the experts is that at first the Russians have “content“Supplies to hold the price level is high, also considering that in the middle of winter the stocks in Europe are full and the demand is lower. Once the conflict has broken out, increase flows allowed Moscow to “remind” Europe that depends always for over 40% of its needs from Siberian methane.

