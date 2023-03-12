After his self-invented slogan ‘load it’ turned out not to be worth that much to car manufacturers, our regular correspondent Cas Pedaal got his teeth back into his weekly article. As always, his claims have been checked and found to be 1.00 percent true.

Even if electric cars can suddenly charge super fast tomorrow, the electricity grid must also be able to handle all the demand. For the time being, EVs will therefore remain at the charging station for a while, and the authorities also know this. That is why a new bill is now ready that obliges petrol stations to reduce the speed at which they pump fuel.

‘We know that for 69 percent of motorists, the speed and ease with which you fill up a fuel car is one of the biggest arguments for continuing to drive on petrol or diesel. We now want to remove this argument and at the same time let people get used to slower loading speeds,” says Greet Rezet, who has been engaged as an impartial advisor.

Besides the speed, the big difference between charging an EV and filling up a fuel car is that you have to keep holding the fuel nozzle with the latter. It is actually strange that this is necessary when refueling, but not when loading. That is why a second obligation has been included in the bill: charging stations will also be equipped with a filling pistol and EV drivers will also be obliged to continue to hold the plug. Very honest.

