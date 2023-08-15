Gas price in Europe rose by 15% amid discussions of strikes in Australia

During trading on August 15, gas prices in Europe rose sharply – the cost of September futures on the index of the largest European hub TTF jumped by more than 15 percent since the beginning of the day, exceeding $450 per thousand cubic meters. This is evidenced data London Stock Exchange ICE.

At the top of the quotes reached 453.7 dollars per thousand cubic meters. At the time of writing, the price has rebounded from the peak to $449. Last year, due to limited supplies from Russia, on the same day gas was trading above $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters.

The cost of fuel in Europe is rising amid possible strikes in Australia, writes Bloomberg. Workers at local liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants have been discussing this possibility for several days. Negotiations are taking place between officials and Australia’s largest oil and gas producer Woodside Energy Group.

Employees of the Wheatstone and Gorgon enterprises in the Northwest Shelf are demanding higher wages and limiting the transfer of work to outsourcing, it was noted earlier. If workers do not show up for work (they plan to do so already this week), downtime at production will jeopardize 10 percent of the world’s LNG supplies. Although Europe rarely buys Australian gas, the region will have to compete with Asian countries for the remaining supplies.