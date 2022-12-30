The cost of gas futures at the TTF hub fell below $800 per thousand cubic meters

Gas in Europe continued to fall in price against the backdrop of abnormally warm weather in the region. During trading on December 30, the cost of February futures contracts on the TTF hub fell below $ 800 per thousand cubic meters – this happened for the first time since February 11, according to data ICE exchanges.

Since the beginning of the day, prices have fallen by 16 percent. At the lowest point, the cost of gas reached 791 dollars per thousand cubic meters. At the time of writing, quotes have slightly adjusted upwards, to $801 per thousand cubic meters. Compared to the August highs, when gas traded at the level of three thousand dollars per thousand cubic meters, fuel prices fell almost four times.

Quotes began to fall sharply from mid-December. Europe is currently forecasting warm weather and a high share of wind generation in electricity generation, which has prompted countries to withdraw less gas from underground storage facilities (UGS) and increase fuel injection. The middle of the heating season in Europe falls on January 15, and if extreme cold does not come to the region in the future, countries will be able to avoid aggravating the energy crisis.

Igor Yushkov, an analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, spoke about the connection between gas prices and mild climatic conditions in Europe. He said that in the industrial sector, the volume of fuel consumption decreased by 15-20 percent, and during 2022, the Europeans reduced industry costs by 50 billion cubic meters.