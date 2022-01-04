After falling below $ 800 the day before, gas futures prices in Europe have again exceeded $ 1000 per thousand cubic meters. This was on Tuesday, January 4, according to the exchange data. ICE…

Thus, the cost of February futures at the opening of trading amounted to $ 1,028.2, the local minimum was $ 996.7. This is more than 7.5% higher than the calculated price the day before.

On December 31, quotes dropped below $ 800 per 1,000 cubic meters. m for the first time since November 10.

Gas prices are declining correctively after breaking the all-time high of $ 2,190.4 in December. In addition to the correction, experts note that prices may fall against the background of data on additional supplies of liquefied natural gas from the United States, as well as an increase in energy production by European wind farms.

Stanislav Mitrakhovich, an expert at the National Energy Security Fund, lecturer at the Financial University under the Russian government, explained that the price reduction could also have occurred due to weather conditions.

The rise in gas prices in Europe has been observed since the spring of last year, when the average spot price for TTF fluctuated in the range of $ 250-300 per thousand cubic meters.