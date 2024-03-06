The price of gas on the London ICE exchange fell by 4%

Gas prices on the London ICE exchange fell by four percent during trading on Wednesday, March 6. About it testify site data.

According to the Dutch TTF gas index, fuel prices fell to $296.2 per thousand cubic meters. April futures fell to $295.1 at their minimum and rose to $321.6 at their maximum.

A year earlier, the average price of gas was about $460. In January 2024, the average dropped to $340, and in February – $290.

On February 19, natural gas prices according to the index of Europe’s largest hub fell below $270 per thousand cubic meters, to a record high since June 7, 2023. Since the beginning of winter, gas exchange prices have almost halved amid the confident passage of the next heating season and stable supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Another reason for the decline in prices is the record high reserves in European gas storage facilities. According to the latest data from the Association of Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), their occupancy rate is 65.43 percent.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said that the European Union is against extending the agreement between Ukraine and Russia on gas transit after 2024. According to her, countries will study how to use Ukrainian infrastructure in the future. According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, Kyiv also opposes the extension of the agreement, but agrees to provide such a service for European partners.