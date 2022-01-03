Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

divide

Energy is getting more and more expensive. The Hartz IV standard rates are too low for this. © Julian Stratenschulte / dpa

Gas prices and electricity prices continue to rise. Because of the high energy costs, more and more people find themselves in financial difficulties. Particularly affected: Hartz IV recipients.

Berlin – Life in Germany is getting more and more expensive. Recipients of Hartz IV are also affected. While inflation climbed to a record high in the past year, it is particularly those who receive it rising gas prices and electricity prices* that are currently causing headaches for people in Germany. Due to the rising energy price, two groups are affected: people who live on Hartz IV and indebted households.

Welfare Organization: Caritas Internationalis Founder: Lorenz Werthmann Founding: November 9, 1897, Germany

As a Caritas report shows, the situation is now alarming. More and more people report to the advice centers who have to get into debt in order to be able to pay the running energy costs. Debt due to excessively high gas and electricity prices * – the concept of energy poverty has recently been making the rounds.

Hartz IV: Problems with energy debt due to rising gas prices and electricity prices

As a survey carried out in December 2021 among almost 300 counselors from debt counseling, general social counseling and migration counseling shows, the problem is because of the rising gas prices and electricity prices* omnipresent at Hartz IV. 88 percent of the consultants stated that they have clients who are recipients of Hartz IV and visit the advice centers because they have energy debts.

While Hartz IV according to plans of the traffic light through a citizen’s money* is to be replaced, 77 percent of the respondents, who are, for example, recipients of housing benefit or child allowance, also reported similar problems with regard to the rising electricity or gas prices.

Hartz IV: “Do not accept energy poverty with sight” – “Electricity costs are not adequately covered in the standard requirement”

“The electricity costs are not covered sufficiently in the standard requirement. We cannot accept energy poverty with sight, ”said Caritas President Eva Maria Welskop-Deffaa. While even energy suppliers can no longer keep pace with the rising electricity and gas prices and go bankrupt, Eon boss Leonhard Birnbaum also sees a positive effect in this, which could also offer advantages for customers. Opposite the Rheinische Post he welcomed the bankruptcy of gas companies as a market shakeout and said: “It is not a shame about the unsound speculators who leave customers out in the rain and look for the distance.”

Exploding gas price in Germany: gas storage tanks only fill below average

These companies have failed on their delivery promises, so Birnbaum. They had “not backed up their promises and only looked at the short-term profit”. At the same time, however, he warned of the current situation with the gas price: Germany had gone into winter with below-average gas storage facilities, and after the Corona recession, the widespread demand for gas would have increased dramatically. That also affects the exploding one Gas price in Germany, especially when heated a lot* becomes: “If the winter gets very cold now, we could experience unpleasant surprises,” said Birnbaum. In case of doubt it would not get colder for the citizens, but it would be more expensive.

While the EU Commission is currently discussing a plan that provides that Birnbaum thinks little of the debate that nuclear power and gas power could in future be classified as green energies under certain conditions: “This is a completely theoretical discussion,” he told the Rheinische Post. German electricity from nuclear energy will soon be history. Just before Christmas the company had Stromio his supply in the Lower Saxony district of Oldenburg* set. EWE Netz had informed about this. Already posed in October The evergreen power supply in Bremen, among other places* one.

Increased gas prices and electricity prices: livelihoods of citizens and Hartz IV recipients threatened

One’s joy, the other’s pain: While Eon would probably benefit from a market shakeout, the increased gas prices * and electricity prices could threaten the livelihoods of many citizens and Hartz IV recipients. As Ralf Ritter, debt counselor and managing director of the Caritas Association for the districts of Uelzen / Lüchow-Dannenberg, reported, households would have to face additional energy costs of around 30 percent. “Low-income families cannot bear that,” said Ritter, referring to the recipients of Hartz IV. Particularly affected by the development: people in rural regions. They would drive old diesel vehicles more often and heat the apartments with oil or gas.

This has probably not yet reached the top of the development – even apart from Hartz IV. the current price increases for gas and electricity are consumers* feel even more clearly. For this reason, relief for the citizens must be taken care of as a matter of urgency. “The plans from the coalition agreement on housing benefits must be implemented quickly,” demands the Caritas president. The heating costs of people receiving basic income support should also be taken over unbureaucratically.

Hartz IV: The standard rate covers energy costs such as the price increase in the electricity price or gas price less and less

To the At the beginning of the year, the Hartz IV standard rates have been adjusted*, but according to the comparison portal Verivox, there is still less and less money for those affected to get the sharply rising electricity prices and gas prices* to pay. According to the information, the additional costs per household are currently 139 euros or almost 32 percent more. While the Hartz IV standard rate rose to an average of 449 euros per month, of which 36.44 euros are provided for paying the electricity bill, the average electricity costs are 48 euros per month.

The Paritätische Gesamtverband criticizes the current development in the strongest possible way: The Standard rates at Hartz IV* are simply too low, says Ulrich Schneider, General Manager of the association. “The parity has long been demanding: Electricity costs out of the standard rate and take over in full with the housing costs! And those who receive housing benefit must not be forgotten either! “

Energy prices in Germany: EU Commission has plans with nuclear power and gas energy

The current development of energy prices in Germany is not only stirring up the end consumer market or consumers, including the recipients of Hartz IV, but also politics. While the EU Commission with its plans for nuclear power and gas energy* Provides numerous debates, there are crucial weeks ahead for the Greens: The current party leadership consisting of Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock will resign, and a successor will be found at the end of January.

Nord Stream 2: Nouripour causes criticism with a statement about the gas pipeline

Among other things, Omid Nouripour is a hot contender for the post. That he could get caught in the crossfire of the party, he got to feel with one energy issue of all things – with Long-running Nord Stream 2*. The Russian Gazprom pipeline has been causing discussions for months and is ready for action for the necessary certification by the Federal Network Agency. Nouripour told the Passauer Neue Presse that the “fundamental political decisions” had already been made by the previous government. There was clear criticism from environmentalists for this.

Energy expert Constantin Zerger from Deutsche Umwelthilfe wrote on Twitter that the Greens should not shirk their responsibility. The Gazprom’s pipeline project* could still be stopped in his opinion. Nouripour answered personally: To “promise to be able to fix all the wrong decisions of the last few years would not be louder.” * Kreiszeitung.de and merkur.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA.