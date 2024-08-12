Gas prices in Europe rise to highest since December 2023

On Monday, August 12, gas prices in Europe jumped. In the morning, the cost of 1,000 cubic meters was $460, but within a few hours the price rose sharply. By midday, September futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands were trading at $491.02 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to exchange data ICE FuturesThis is the highest level since December 2023.

European gas prices rise amid fears of Russian supply cutoff

Gas prices in Europe have been rising since early August due to the risk of disruptions in Ukrainian transit. The fact is that market participants are concerned about possible disruptions in the operation of the Sudzha gas metering station (GIS), located in the Kursk region. There are currently military clashes in the region between the Russian army and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The largest transit corridor for Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine passes through this station. About 15.3 billion cubic meters of gas pass through Sudzha per year. The Sudzha GIS is located a few kilometers southwest of the city of the same name. Gas passes through it to the Ukrainian-controlled Sumy region for further pumping to Europe. Previously, transit went through two stations, but in May 2022, Kyiv refused to accept applications for pumping fuel through the Sokhranovka GIS in the Rostov region, from where gas enters the territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian side explained this by the “loss of control” over the GTS facilities, assessing the situation as force majeure. Such supplies in 2023 accounted for about five percent of total consumption in the EU.

“If exports stop, there will be nowhere to quickly redirect these volumes. Then the global supply will decrease, and this will provoke an increase in prices,” stated Investment analyst at Alfa Investments Igor Galaktionov.

$490 per thousand cubic meters exceeded the price of gas in Europe

On Friday, August 9, Gazprom confirmed that the rise in gas prices is linked to the situation around Sudzha. “And it’s only summer. The question arises as to who benefits from this,” asked official representative of the company Sergey Kupriyanov. According to him, a significant factor in the growth of prices could also be the planned preventive maintenance work at facilities in the Norwegian gas industry. “According to analysts, it is possible that these works could be delayed, as happened last year. Analysts also believe that the upward trend in gas prices will continue,” he concluded.

Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University and the National Energy Security Fund, believes that the growth of gas exchange prices in Europe amid concerns about the possible halt of transit through Ukraine may be significant, but not as powerful as in 2022. “The risk alone that transit through Ukraine will stop has caused such an increase in prices… If transit stops, of course, there may be a jump in prices to 600 and 700 dollars per thousand cubic meters,” the specialist outlined the limits. Prices will not reach the record levels of the year before last, since supplies through Ukraine are now “not so large,” he said.

Gazprom has begun to reduce gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine

On average, the volume of pumping through Sudzha in August makes up more than 40 million cubic meters per day. However, this year the supply was slightly reduced. Thus, on August 12 it was 39.6 million cubic meters. And the day before, the pumping volume was 39.3 million cubic meters. At the same time, Gazprom does not explain the reasons for the reduction in pumping.

Yushkov allowsthat Gazprom in the current situation may declare force majeure and suspend fuel transit. However, he notes that the actual suspension of transit, in his opinion, does not depend on the company’s position, but on the political decision of the country’s top leadership. It will depend on the timing of Russia’s restoration of full control over the territory of the Kursk region. For his part, the general director of the Institute of National Energy, Sergei Pravosudov, says that “the probability of transit being stopped is minimal.”

Transit through Ukraine is one of two remaining routes for Russian gas supplies to Europe via pipelines. The second is one of the two lines of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, the other line of which supplies gas to the Turkish market. The Ukrainian GTS supplies gas to Central and Western European countries (currently mainly to Austria, Hungary and Slovakia), as well as to Moldova. The Turkish Stream supplies gas to the Balkan countries (Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, etc.) and Hungary.