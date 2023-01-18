Gas bills, a nice surprise is coming for January. The data

After electricity price also drops that of gas and in the next ones January bills there might be major surprises in terms of savings for families and businesses. With the next update, scheduled for the first few days of February, the prices for the fares of the methane intended for families and small businesses are intended for drop. And not a little: if the cost of light he had come down by 19.5 percentfor the gas the percentage will be much higher. Projecting between now and the end of the month, the drop could even reach 30-35 percent. Much will depend on average temperatures that will be reached in the last days of January, which will direct the demand for gas and consequently the prices. With positive effects also on the inflation data.

The weather forecast gives a constant worsening in the coming days, but the trend of the last days of December and the price collapse throughout the first part of January already allow us to state that the bills they will go down. As the Bofa bank experts wrote (Bank of America) in a report distributed yesterday – continues Repubblica – “this result would not have been possible without the demand destruction“. In practice, in addition to the meteorological factor, also the collapse of the request of gas by the industry, has made it possible to achieve a result never established before: the filling level of the storage at EU level it is 25% higher than January averages.

