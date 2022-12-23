Price cap effect on gas, the price returns to pre-conflict levels in Ukraine

The price of the falls European gas to the TTF of Amsterdam: after yesterday it closed trading at 92.20 euros per megawatt hour, down by 5.68%, today it continues its fall, marking a drop of 8.2% to 83.9 euros. Price that sanctions the return to pre-conflict levels in Ukraine (February 23), when gas traveled at 88 euros per megawatt hour. The Amsterdam market therefore seems indifferent to the words of the Russian Energy Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Aleksandr Novak, who threatens to hijack (and cut) the Russian supplies to Europe.

In fact, Russia wants to divert its gas supplies from Europe to other markets, even if the European one remains “relevant”, said the Russian energy minister and deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, as reported by the Tass agency. “The cap on gas prices in the EU could push suppliers to other markets without restrictions”, he explained. Novak in an interview with the Rossiya 24 television channel also said that the Russian oil companies, faced with the sanctionsare diverting shipments of crude oil and petroleum products to the Asia-Pacific region, Africa and Latin America.

Gas price in free fall, Medvedev: “Stupid decision”

To pay on the price of gas, now in free fall, was certainly the recent one European price cap agreement, harshly criticized by Moscow. The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called Brussels’ decision “stupid”, as “it does not derive from economic reasons, but is dictated by Russophobia”. a move that according to Medvedev “will not work”.

On the other hand, the European Commissioner for Economic Affairs has a completely different opinion Paul Gentiloni who on the microphones of Radio Anch’io said: “I was surprised by the unit levels than with the typical fatigue of European decision-making mechanisms achieved. We decided a week ago 18 billion aid to Ukraine next year unanimously I would say that we struggled but the united reaction I think it was unexpected for Putin if he thought of dividing the European Union he made a wrong calculation”. Gentiloni however admitted that “we had a very, very long effort on energy issues, it took months to reach an agreement on the ceiling at the price of gas”.

Price cap gas, Meloni: “We believed in the price cap and we made it”

Of price cap and energy independence also spoke Giorgia Meloni, at the XV Conference of ambassadors to the Farnesina. The Prime Minister underlined that “Italy has returned from a significant victory on the gas price ceiling in Europe”. “We believed in it, the previous government did an excellent job, we carried on this battle. A determined Italy, which has not changed its line and brought home the result. We were the leaders of a majority that allowed us to bring home a result to curb speculation“, added Meloni. “The long-term issue of energy cannot be resolved, the challenge is to go back to producing energy and diversifying the forms of supply”, concluded Meloni.

