The gas price on the European ICE exchange set a record during trading on December 31, dropping to its lowest level since November. About it testify site data.

At the time of publication, a megawatt-hour gas futures for February delivery was worth € 67.8. Thus, one thousand cubic meters of gas cost $ 808.2. The decrease over the past day was 22.3 percent.

In the fall of 2021, Europe faced a gas crisis. Due to supply disruptions, low European storage capacity and high demand due to low temperatures, the price of gas rose sharply for several weeks.

At its peak, the price of one thousand cubic meters of gas exceeded $ 2,100. However, then quotations began to decline, including due to the redirection of tankers with liquefied natural gas (LNG), en route to Asia, to European ports.