Gas prices in Europe have risen to a record since mid-January this year. Thus, the cost of one thousand cubic meters increased to $ 286 (21.5 thousand rubles). This was reported by the Izvestia newspaper.

It is noted that gas prices are growing against the background of a decrease in the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG). For the current week, its deliveries have decreased by 8 percent in comparison with the previous days in April.

The level of fuel supply to underground storage facilities has also dropped. As the newspaper specifies, they are replenished by no more than 0.1 percent per day. At the same time, Europe felt the shortage of LNG in storage facilities after a cold winter.

In early April, it was reported that a record volume of gas in 10 years (65.6 billion cubic meters) was taken from underground gas storage facilities (UGS) in Europe in the autumn-winter period. To restore depleted reserves, Europe needs to pump 57.3 percent (or 23.9 billion cubic meters) of gas more than last year.