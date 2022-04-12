Bonomi: “The problems now are the cost of energy and the scarcity of raw materials”

There energy issue for Italy it is getting hotter and more difficult. Unlike neighboring European countries, such as France And Germanywe have neither the nuclear nor enough resources to completely disengage from international dependence. Here the energy problem “The share of electricity produced by the gas it is much higher even than in Germany and this risks becoming a handicap for businesses, because gas is much more expensive than other energy sources “, underlined the president of Confindustria. Carlo Bonomi in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Italy proposes a ceiling on the price of gasimposed by the European Union on foreign producers “but if Europe does not want to, we must act alone: ​​a ceiling that is valid in Italy on the price of gas purchased wholesale, far below current levels”. The operationaccording to Bonomi, it is “very feasible” with the support of “Arera, which summons gas importers and asks for transparency. It can do it. We need to know how much they pay for gas and know the duration of the contracts. I don’t think that importers buy everything at the market prices, crazy, of this phase . We will thus understand how to apply a cap and what are the profits on electricity. The latter is resold at rates that reflect the very high current market price of gas: we will see if there are those who speculate “.

While as regards the growth estimatesthe government’s forecasts for 2022 (3.1%) are better than those of Confindustria (1.9 percent): “All things being equal, imagining that the shock on energy will persist and even worsen, we both see growth around 2 percent, “he explains Bonomi. “That is what has already been achieved with the thrust derived from last year, without new development. The point is to realize that the speed of recovery has slowed since well before the war. “

The reforms of the shooting program (Pnrr) in fact they are at stake: “The signs of a slowdown begin last autumn. Like Confindustria, we asked for a budget law aimed at growth, but an opportunity was wasted. Instruments that helped companies to invest, from the Patent box to the Industry 4.0 incentives. And the fiscal interventions have been largely dissipated, instead of concentrating them on the cut of contributions “.

I pProblems now are cost of energy and scarcity of raw materials: “Had the spaces in the budget law been better used, there would have been resources to support the groups most affected by the pandemic, young people and women, also in favor of competitiveness. I often compare myself with my colleagues in France and Germany and I know a difference: from them the defense of industry is a factor of national security, because it is industry that creates income and jobs. In our country this awareness does not exist. The problem is not with President Draghi: it concerns parties ” .

