Gas pipes | Russia demands a transparent investigation into the Nord Stream explosions

The embassy’s minister-counselor Andrey Ledenev said the US role in the blast should also be “clarified”.

Nord Stream – an “open and objective” international investigation is needed into natural gas pipeline explosions, a Russian diplomat to the United States said early Wednesday, according to the Reuters news agency.

“It would be useful to consider the reasons for the stubborn reluctance of the West to launch a transparent and objective international investigation into the terrorist attacks in the Baltic Sea under the auspices of the UN Security Council,” Ledenev said in a post on the embassy’s Telegram channel.