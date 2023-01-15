Home page World

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

The explosion in northern Lithuania. © Twitter/Screenshot

An explosion has occurred in northern Lithuania. The background is still unclear.

Update from Friday, January 13, 9:35 p.m.: More details have been released after a gas pipeline explosion in Lithuania near the Latvian border. According to initial assessments, nothing indicated sabotage as the reason for the explosion. An investigation will cover all possible options, said Amber Grid CEO Nemunas Biknius. The repair work should start on Saturday (January 14) and be completed within a few days. The gas supply during this time is guaranteed, it said.

After the explosion, the authorities blocked a nearby highway and evacuated a village about a kilometer from the pipeline as a precaution. There is no immediate danger of the flames spreading to residential areas, the mayor of the Pasvalys district told Lithuanian radio. Residents in other nearby towns have been urged to close their windows and stay home.

Gas pipeline explosion in Lithuania: Background still unclear

First report from Friday, January 13th: Panevezys – A gas pipeline has exploded between Lithuania and Latvia. This is reported by the Lithuanian gas network operator Amber Grid, among others. As a result, the explosion occurred in the north near the village of Pasvalio Vienkiemiai in the district of Pasvalys Landes – the approximately 250 residents had to be evacuated, nobody was injured or killed.

The Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT showed footage of a fire in the area. “There were unexpected sounds, it seemed like planes were flying somewhere low – a high-pressure gas pipeline exploded on the Valakėliai side, on the Pasvalys-Šiauliai road, a few kilometers from Pasvalys. The flames are shooting up,” Gintautas Geguzinskas, mayor of Pasvalys district, told the LTR.

According to media reports, flames rose about 50 meters in height and could be seen at least 17 kilometers away. Povilas Balčiūnas, director of the municipal administration of Pasvalys district, told the LRTthat the incident could lead to gas supply disruptions in Latvia and Northern Lithuania. (nak with dpa)