D.he Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) has filed a lawsuit against the further construction of the controversial Baltic Sea gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 at the Hamburg Administrative Court. The lawsuit is directed against the approval of the construction work by the responsible Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH), as the DUH announced on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the administrative court confirmed the receipt. At first it was not known when a decision could be expected. According to the DUH, climate and environmental arguments are being ignored in the construction of the pipeline.

The BSH had previously rejected contradictions by the DUH and the Naturschutzbund Deutschland (Nabu) against a building permit from mid-January. At that time, the authority allowed Nord Stream 2 to continue construction in German waters. As a result of the contradictions, the approval had meanwhile been suspended. A lawsuit in court would now revoke the approval again. Without this permit, Nord Stream 2 could not lay in German waters until the end of May. It is currently being laid in Danish waters.

Contradictions previously rejected

On Tuesday, the authority confirmed the rejection of the contradictions on request, among other things, with the fact that the remaining construction section of around 16.5 kilometers only runs on the edge of a bird sanctuary, with little significance for certain roosting bird species. In addition, the pipeline partially runs through an area in which there is already intensive shipping traffic. For the ecological assessment, the lower speed of the installation ships must be taken into account, which limits the adverse effects.

“Germany doesn’t need a mega pipeline that represents 100 million tons of CO2 a year. The pipeline is the largest fossil fuel project in Europe – the contradiction to the climate targets is obvious, ”said DUH Federal Managing Director Sascha Müller-Kraenner in a press release. He announced that he wanted to maintain the construction freeze in German waters by all legal means.

Nord Stream 2 is expected to transport 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year from Russia to Germany. According to the project company from the beginning of April, 95 percent of the pipeline has already been laid.