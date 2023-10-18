Gas pipe leak | Two “No go areas” appeared in the middle of the Baltic Sea – The video shows the movements of the two ships on the night of the accident

Estonian This week, the minesweeper Sakala of the Defense Forces continues to locate the damage to the telecommunications cable in the Gulf of Finland. The damage has been located in Estonian domestic waters, but its exact location is still being searched for.

Estonia has declared a ban on sailing in the research area for the duration of the “mine search operation”, from Monday to Friday this week.

It’s about the minesweeper’s research under water. There is a ban on sailing in the research area because the minesweeper is using a diving robot in the research, said the communications officer Alexander Espenberg Estonian Navy on Tuesday for HS.

There is a lot of shipping in the area, but Tallink Silja’s spokesperson Marika Nöjdin according to the closed area has not affected the passage routes of the company’s ships.

According to open maritime traffic data, the prohibited area announced by Estonia is located northwest of Tallinn’s low lighthouse. Two underwater telecommunication cables between Finland and Estonia cross in the declared area.

According to the AIS positioning data, the Sakala, locating the damage, has moved exactly in this area. The last sighting was a week ago, on Tuesday the 10th.

in the Gulf of Finland the official actions to be taken will also reveal in more detail in which areas the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline probably occurred.

At the beginning of the week, a square-shaped exclusion zone was marked in the Gulf of Finland, where movement should be avoided. The area is located on top of the Balticconnector gas pipeline, about 40 kilometers south of the Finnish coast, on the edge of the Finnish economic zone.

The exclusion zone is one nautical mile across, or 1.852 kilometers.

Several official vessels have been moving in the vicinity of the area to investigate the situation after the damage to the undersea infrastructure was discovered in the early hours of Sunday, October 8.

The gas pipeline line and the investigation site of the telecommunication cable damage are located approximately 17 nautical miles or 31.5 kilometers apart. The cable goes further east.

from AIS data it turns out that in the morning of October 8th, only two vessels that reported their location were moving in the Gulf of Finland, which were in the vicinity of both damage sites at the time the damage was detected.

One is the Russian nuclear-powered cargo ship Sevmorput and the other is the cargo ship Newnew Polar Bear, which travels between China and Russia.

Sevmorput photographed in 2020 in the Gulf of Finland.

The Central Criminal Police said on Tuesday to find out the backgrounds of the ships that moved in the gas pipeline’s damaged area and mentioned these ships in particular in his announcement.

Both ships were in the vicinity of the gas pipeline when the Norwegian research institute Norsar detected a tremor on the seabed. The ships also passed over the telecommunication cable within two hours of the damage to the gas pipe.

However, this does not indicate that Sevmorput or Newnew Polar Bear were involved in damaging the pipe and cable. In the stormy conditions, both ships took their usual route, along the large shipping channel to the east. The ships continued their journey to St. Petersburg.

The Chinese shipping company’s New New Polar Bear is a cargo ship that can transport more than 1,600 containers at a time.

There may also have been so-called dark ships that have not kept their AIS signal on in the sea areas in question. Dark ships are also usually noticed in the authorities’ surveys and other observation devices, but it is not necessarily possible to identify them without other information.

HS has previously told about two Russian marine research vessels suspected of being reconnaissance ships that moved around the gas pipeline and the communication cable between last spring and this fall.

If it was sabotage, it could possibly also have been done with the help of a submarine or an underwater robot.

Estonian commodore of the navy Jüri Saska estimated by the public broadcasting company ERR, in an interview last week, that the damage to the gas pipe and telecommunication cable occurred on the same night within a couple of hours. According to the prosecutor’s office, which is leading the investigation into Estonian economic waters, this is only one of the assumptions in the investigation.

“According to one version of the investigation, the damage to the gas pipe and connecting cable occurred in the same period of time, but the collection of evidence to clarify both the assumption and the cause of the damage is still in progress,” the Estonian Prosecutor’s Office announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The Estonian protection police, kapo (protection police), like the Finnish authorities, has, among other things, mapped the ships that moved in the area and analyzed their movements. Research at sea was slowed down by storms last week.