Gas pipe leak | These are the ships that attracted the interest of the police – Both have attracted attention in the past

The Russian state ship Sevmorput and the Chinese Newnew polar bear crossed the gas pipeline and cable at the same time, the structures were damaged. On Thursday, the two were returning along the coast of Norway to the Northeast Passage. HS compiled what is known about the ships.

To the same around October 8, Sunday night at 1:20 a.m., when the Norwegian seismology institute Norsar detected a vibration in the Gulf of Finland, two ships crossed the pipe.

One is the nuclear-powered cargo ship Sevmorput of the Russian state, and the other is the cargo ship Newnew polar bear, which travels between China and Russia.

Sevmorput and Newnew polar bear are the only ships that the Central Criminal Police of Finland named in their press release on Tuesday. The police are investigating the backgrounds of these ships, among other things, as part of the investigation. So far, however, it is not known whether they are in any way related to gas pipe and cable damage.

HS compiled what is known about the ships.

On the night of the accident, the detectors of both ships were properly on, as they should be on such a large ship. The Chinese ship is 169 meters long and 27 meters wide, the Russian ship is about 260 meters long and 34 meters wide.

Both are important ships as the northern sea link between China and Russia. The growing sea connection runs through the Baltic Sea.

On Thursday, the duo was returning north along the coast of Norway to the Northeast Passage, but the Chinese vessel had clearly lagged behind the Russian one. The destination of the Russian ship is in the Far East of Russia in the port of Vostochy, the Chinese ship in Tianjin, China.

Both ships have received their share of attention even before the gas pipe and cable were damaged.

The Chinese shipping company’s Newnew polar bear is a cargo ship that can transport more than 1,600 containers at a time.

When the Chinese cargo ship Newnew polar bear had arrived in Kaliningrad on October 4, Maritime executive said it was a sign of the operation of the northern sea route between China and Russia.

Governor of Kaliningrad Anton Alikhanov had praised the arrival of the ship in the messaging service Telegram, and in St. Petersburg the harbor news Portnews told about the successful arrival of the ship already for the second time.

In any case, Newnew polar bear has started regular scheduled traffic along the Northeast Passage between China and Russia.

The ship is 25 years old, but new to China. It passed into the ownership of the Chinese shipping company Newnew Shipping this year, and now sails under the Hong Kong flag. The official Chinese name of the shipping company is Yangpu Liang’en.

On its website, the shipping company says that its most important routes are between China and Russia. One of the routes goes through the Northeast Passage, the other through the Suez Canal.

An unnamed source from inside the shipping company told the Chinese DIY Caijing – magazine, that the arctic route takes a third less time than via Suez. The transport time by sea from China to St. Petersburg via the North would therefore take at least two weeks less.

Newnew Shipping emphasizes that its operation is part of the big Chinese Belt and Road project. It is an umbrella project announced by the Chinese government, under which companies create close connections between China and the rest of the world.

Northeast Passage is like an ice silk road for China. It is also the president of Russia Vladimir Putin pupil. For Russia, it is the Northern Sea Route, which is managed by the state-owned company Rosatom.

Russian maritime news website Morvest reported in August of last year about Russia’s decision to establish a body called the Main Administration of the Northern Seas, Glav Sevromputunder Rosatom.

Putin has set the goal of increasing the amount of transport on the Northern Sea Route to 80 million tons next year, which is more than twice as much as this year’s goal of 36 million tons announced by Rosatom, which manages the route.

Rosatom the nuclear-powered cargo ship and icebreaker Sevmorput is also sailing under surveillance, which is another of the ships observed at the time of the damage to the Balticconnector and the communication cable.

Sevmorput is a 35-year-old cargo ship powered by a 135 megawatt nuclear reactor. The platform is managed by Atomflot, which is part of the Russian state nuclear power giant Rosatom’s business group and is under EU sanctions.

The Russian nuclear-powered cargo ship Sevmorput was filmed in 2016, when it was about to start its journey to the Arctic Ocean.

The ship last attracted attention in Finland three years ago, when it was brought from the Atlantic to the shipyard in St. Petersburg due to an exceptional propeller failure. HS characterized the beginning at the time as a grandiose failure of the Soviet Union.

The ship was sometimes unused at the shipyard for years, as nuclear-powered ships were avoided after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident. It returned to traffic in 2016.

Russia was thought to be using Sevmorput to build and maintain military bases in the Arctic. It can travel through ice more than a meter thick.

Rosatom announced on Wednesday on Russian state channels that Sevmorput has nothing to do with the gas pipeline Balticconnector incident. According to Rosatom, the ship’s crew did not report anything out of the ordinary when it was on its way from Muurmanski to St. Petersburg.