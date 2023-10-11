Gas pipe leak | The Russian cargo ship stayed in the Gulf of Finland all weekend near the gas pipeline damage site

Online service Marine Traffic discovered that the Russian cargo ship SVG Flot remained in the central Gulf of Finland late last week in the same area where the Balticconnector gas pipeline broke at the same time.

The service located the Russian vessel as it remained near the location of the broken gas pipe from Friday evening at 20:00 to Sunday evening at 23:00.

At the same time, the Norwegian research institute Norsar detected a “probable explosion” in the Gulf of Finland. Seismic waves were detected early Sunday morning at 1:20 a.m. Finnish time.

Norsar located a possible explosion about 20 kilometers north of the town of Paldisk on the northwest coast of Estonia.

Marine Traffic is a service that monitors marine traffic around the world. However, it does not necessarily register all ships that have moved in the area, as ships can turn off their AIS transmitters, so the service does not detect them.

Balticconnector marine gas pipeline closed early on Sunday due to an unusual drop in pressure. Gasgrid Finland and the Estonian gas network operator Elering noticed a drop in pressure a little before two o’clock in the morning.

The deputy head of the Border Guard who spoke at Tuesday’s press conference According to Markku Hassisen it was not a leak but a clear damage.

Commander of the Estonian Navy Jüri Saska has, on the other hand, stated that it seemed as if the pipe had been pulled from the side.

“The pipe itself is covered with concrete. It looks exactly as if someone had torn it from the side, and the concrete has broken or come off in that place,” Saska told the Estonian public radio company ERR in an interview.

Helsingin Sanomat reported in September 2022 about the Russian training ship Sedov, which seemed to have moved near the site of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion.

Nord Stream is a natural gas pipeline running from Russia to Germany at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, two of which were damaged in the explosions near the island of Bornholm on September 26, 2022.[