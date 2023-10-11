Gas pipe leak | The lights shone in the middle of the Gulf of Finland at night – Pictures show what happened at the site of the pipe break on Tuesday evening

It was already dark at the damage site of the Balticconnector gas pipeline in the Gulf of Finland when photographer Marko Mumm arrived on the scene in a small plane.

Border Guard was on Tuesday locating the damage site of the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.

Photographer Marko Mumm got the coordinates and went to the place with the pilot in a 1970s Cessna small plane.

“I was just thinking, I wish I could get some pictures. I was nervous because it got dark so quickly. When we left Tallinn airport, there was still a little light in the sky. It was completely dark when we got there, only the lights of the Turva ship could be seen,” Mumm describes.

The lights of the safety ship stood out in the middle of the darkness.

The damage to the gas pipeline is located in the Finnish economic zone, practically in the middle of the Gulf of Finland. The damage is in the deepest part of the bay, i.e. up to 50–100 meters deep.

In the evening, the Coast Guard’s Turva ship was still visible at the damage site. The ship is almost one hundred meters long and seventeen meters wide.

There were no people on the safety ship. “Just as if the ship was empty,” says Marko Mumm.

Travel it took about 15 minutes to get to the damage site. The two were there a little after seven in the evening. The pilot made a couple of laps around the ship with the Cessna and Mumm took pictures. The strong wind made the plane toss and turn and filming was difficult.

“There were no signs of people on board. Just as if the ship was empty.”

Thanks to the coordinates, the safety ship was easy to find. A cargo ship could be seen about a kilometer away and other traffic further away. The lights of Helsinki glowed in the north.

At its best, the Cessna was about 100–150 meters away from the Turva ship. A thought came to Mummi’s mind: what could the people on board expect from the approaching small plane.

“For a moment I wondered if they would consider us a dangerous entity when we came towards them.”

However, there was no reaction from the ship.

Marko Mumm photographed the Turva ship from a small plane.

The safety ship did not react to the small plane filming around.

Border Guard published its own photos of the Turva ship from the Gulf of Finland on Tuesday. The pictures are still bright. According to the Border Guard, the photos were taken in the afternoon.

Based on the pictures, the weather is quite calm. There is a cloud cover in the sky, but no rain. The pictures do not show people or other maritime traffic.

Based on the images of the Border Guard, the sea was quite calm in the afternoon.