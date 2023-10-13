Gas pipe leak | The first Photographic evidence: A Russian “ghost ship” was filmed near a gas pipeline in the summer

HS is got hold of the first Photographic evidence that the Russian marine research vessel Sibiryakov moved near the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia last summer.

A person belonging to the crew of a cargo ship traveling in the Gulf of Finland noticed on 2.6. a vessel sailing at sea without an AIS (Automatic Identification System) code. He and his colleague identified the ship as Sibiryakov.

Ais is a system used to identify and determine the position of ships.

The HS source took several pictures of the ship with his mobile phone.

Source of HS followed Sibiryakov’s movements also with radar.

“The ship sailed an oval route in the fairways, as if driving in a wide circle,” he says.

“I followed the vessel precisely because of its atypical route and the lack of an AIS code.”

Sibiryakov mostly sailed on the axis between Inkoo and Paldiski. The ship turned around before the TSS area on the level of Upinniemi.

TSS route division systems (Traffic Separation Scheme) are used to direct vessel traffic to take certain routes in heavily trafficked sea areas.

See also Interim reports | Neste's result exceeded expectations, the company expects a year of growth in renewable fuels Sibriyakov moved in the same area as the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.

Russian are suspected of using their oceanographic research vessels for intelligence purposes.

The Sibiryakov is one of three Russian so-called ghost ships spotted near the Nord Stream gas pipelines before the explosions last year.

They have been called ghost ships because they did not keep their AIS transmitters on while moving near the Nord Stream pipeline.

HS told on Thursdaythat according to Rochan Consulting, a Polish analysis company specializing in open source intelligence, Sibiryakov has been found to have been in the vicinity of the Balticconnector pipeline at least three times this year.

According to the Rochan Consulting report obtained by HS, Sibiryakov apparently did some underwater operations in the periods 30.5.–4.6., 3.8.–14.8. and 5.9.–7.9. The images acquired by HS correspond in time to the first observation period.

The report states that Sibiryakov “can perform oceanographic (hydroacoustic) operations and conduct underwater operations with the accompanying deep-submergence Rescue vehicles.”

The findings of the Polish company were based on Sibiryakov’s radio traffic. According to location data, it moved very close to the Balticconnector gas pipeline and the Estlink electricity transmission cables connecting Finland and Estonia.

Analyst working at Rochan Consulting Konrad Muzyka already wrote on October 9 on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter) that “we are not pointing fingers, but it is very likely that the Russians are investigating the pipeline”.

Ordered by the Soviet Union and built in Poland, the more than 85-meter long Sibiryakov is the second of similar marine research vessels commissioned in the early 1990s. Its sister ship is named Romuald Muklevič.

According to public sources, Sibiryakov is part of the Russian Baltic Fleet and Romuald Muklevič is part of the Northern Fleet.

Romuald Muklevič was renovated at the end of the last decade, and it has since been described As the most modern and best-equipped research vessel of the Russian Northern Fleet.

Finland In the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland, a leak was detected early on Sunday, which caused the pipeline to be closed. Around the same time, a fault was found in the communication cable between Finland and Estonia.

The leak point of the gas pipe was located on Tuesday. After that, the Finnish government and authorities said that the cause of the leak in the gas pipeline is suspected to be deliberate sneaky work, i.e. sabotage. However, the suspected saboteur was not named. However, one strong suspect is Russia.

The Finnish police said on Friday that the police and the Border Guard have established a joint investigation team for the preliminary investigation into the damage to the gas pipeline and the telecommunications cable.

“The Central Criminal Police will continue to investigate the vandalism crimes throughout the weekend, and the police have several lines of inquiry regarding the incident,” said the police press release.

The Central Criminal Police has established a joint investigation team with Estonia as well.