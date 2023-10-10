Gas pipe leak | Such are the Marine Guard’s Turva and the navy’s mine countermeasures vessel Purunpää – see pictures from the leak site

At least such Finnish ships move in the Gulf of Finland.

Coast Guard The security ship is on site in the Gulf of Finland near the location where the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia was reportedly damaged on purpose the night before Sunday.

Following sea traffic Marine Traffic website according to the Guardian ship Turva has been at the same place in the Gulf of Finland since at least early morning on Tuesday. According to the site, there is also a “Finnish warship” in the area, which was reported earlier on Tuesday to be the naval mine countermeasures ship Purunpää.

Coast Guard According to the Finnish Border Guard, the tasks of the patrol ship Turva include, among other things, border control, sea rescue, underwater operations, oil and chemical control, and aviation operations. The ship was completed in 2014.

Turva can be used in the Baltic Sea region with a delay of two days. The ship can operate in the Baltic Sea in all seasons.

In addition to guarding, Turva also performs other duties. It supports authorities, such as the police and the defense forces, in their tasks.

The safety ship has a length of almost one hundred meters and a width of seventeen meters. The ship’s equipment includes, for example, a helipad and diving equipment. Turva’s divers are specialized in “demanding dives”.

HS filmed in the Gulf of Finland on Tuesday evening.

Minesweeper Purunpää, on the other hand, is a naval vessel.

Mapping the seabed, underwater search and identification tasks, and official assistance tasks are things where Purunpäätä can be used. The ship also has underwater robots.

During the war, the Purunpää ship takes care of searching for mines and protecting sea connections from mines.

Purunpää was handed over to the Norwegian Navy in 2013. Purunpää belongs to the fourth Mine Countermeasures Squadron of the Coastal Navy.

On Tuesday evening, HS could not reach anyone to comment on the current situation in Turva and Purunpää.

Finns in addition to the ships, a Russian vessel is said to have moved near the Balticconnector gas pipeline. Among other things, the director of Rochan Consulting, which analyzes military intelligence from open sources Konrad Muzyka states in X (formerly Twitter) that it would be “very likely” that the Russians have mapped the pipeline.

According to Muzyka, it is the Russian investigation vessel Sibirjakov. However, it has not been possible to confirm the information.

Sibiryakov is a research vessel of the Russian Navy. The research vessel is capable of conducting operations underwater.

The Sibirjakov was one of the Russian Navy ships that were spotted near the site of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion, according to media reports. The vessel was spotted in the waters in the months leading up to the pipeline sabotage in the fall of 2022.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) and the authorities did not comment on Russia’s involvement at Tuesday’s press conference. Neither does the president Sauli Niinistö has not taken a position on whether Russia is complicit in the gas pipeline damage.

