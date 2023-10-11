Gas pipe leak | Russia has a unit specialized in underwater sabotage – this is known from the secret group

Ships under the command of Special Forces Gug are equipped with soldiers and equipment that allow them to damage cables and pipes on the seabed.

If Russia wants to sabotage the underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, it has a military special force suitable for the purpose. The highly secretive unit has been linked to many suspicious Russian activities in maritime areas in recent years.

The group is known as Gugi. It is an abbreviation of the Russian words that mean the main administration of deep sea research. Gugi’s specially trained soldiers have two main tasks in underwater operations: reconnaissance and sabotage.

According to Western military experts, Gugi’s fleet includes at least four, possibly six, submarines and dozens of surface ships. Officially, many of them operate as research vessels.

“Russia has invested significantly in capabilities with which it can threaten Europe’s critical infrastructure. It has considered this important since Soviet times,” writes the researcher Siddharth Kaushal published in May in his article.

Kaushal specializes in the Russian armed forces and works at the British research institute Rusi (Royal United Services Institute).

According to the article, submarines under Gug’s command have specially trained soldiers and equipment that allow them to damage cables and pipes. The robotic arms protruding from the submarine can handle or move objects on the seabed.

Gugin there is no evidence of involvement in damaging the gas pipeline or communication cable between Finland and Estonia.

In general, Russia’s military thinking has long included an effort to strike targets important to the enemy’s economy and society.

“In a conflict with NATO, damaging the infrastructure at sea would be a key part of Russia’s military actions,” researcher Kaushal writes.

The special unit Gugi is not part of the Russian Navy, but operates directly under the Ministry of Defense. The unit has existed in slightly different forms since 1965. The Soviet Union used it to monitor and disrupt the submarine traffic of the Western powers.

The ships under Gugi operate from two bases located near Finland. One is on the shore of the Baltic Sea in St. Petersburg and the other on the shore of the Barents Sea in Gadzhijevo.

In addition to sabotage, Gugi’s tasks include reconnaissance. For example, it installs Russian underwater tracking devices and removes similar technology from foreign countries.

Special forces submarines include the nuclear submarine Lošarik, which can operate very deep in the sea. In 2019, Lošarik was exposed due to a fire while the ship was passing suspiciously close to the Norwegian coast. 14 soldiers died in the fire.

The most famous of the surface vessels operating under Gugi is the Jantar research vessel, which has long been considered a spy ship by Western military observers.

Jantar’s suspicious activities near submarine cables have been noted several times, including west of Ireland in 2021 and near Britain in 2019.

Jantar can also be used for underwater operations. Three people can be lowered into the water from the ship. Towing a miniature submarine or remote-controlled diving robots.

In the year 2021 Gug soldiers were spotted on civilian vessels involved in pulling the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, reported the US Jamestown Research Institute article last year.

In the article, the researcher Andrii Ryzhenko write:

“Practically, any country in its coastal waters can become the target of Gug’s underwater operations, especially if the country in question has installed underwater tracking devices or has become a competitor for Russian energy exports.”

Gugi is still not the only Russian military unit that can carry out sabotage at sea. The Russian Navy also has the capability for military underwater operations and the GRU military intelligence.