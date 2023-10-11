Gas pipe leak | Repairing the pipe will take at least until April, there is no information on the repair costs

Weather and sea conditions in the Gulf of Finland can affect the repair of the damaged marine gas pipeline.

Finland and the Balticconnector between Estoniamarine gas pipeline damage the repair will take at least until April of next year, say gasgrid Finland and Estonia’s Elering, which operate the pipeline.

Gasgrid and Elering announced on Wednesday that the repair will take at least five months. The schedule became more specific from Tuesday, when it was estimated that the repair of the pipe would take months.

Director responsible for Gasgrid’s transmission platform Janne Grönlund says that the schedule estimate is based on preliminary expert estimates.

“The schedule is based on the assessment of experts who have been involved in this type of repair work in the past on how long this type of repair usually takes,” says Grönlund.

According to him, the weather and sea conditions in the Gulf of Finland can affect the repair of the pipe.

“Repairing pipes like Balticconnector in winter is on average more challenging than in summer, but not impossible.”

Balticconnector was closed early Sunday due to an unusual drop in pressure. The Finnish authorities said on Tuesday that the pipe was probably damaged on purpose. Central Criminal Police has started preliminary investigation for aggravated vandalism.

According to Gasgrid, there is no estimate yet for the repair costs of the pipe. There is no information about the payer either, but the companies operating the pipeline have so far cooperated to find out the extent of the damage to the gas pipeline.

“At this stage, we are purely focused on the technical solution of the repair and on getting the pipe into use on the market as soon as possible,” says Grönlund.

Gasgrid and Elering are inspecting the technical condition of the entire pipe, although they do not suspect that the pipe was damaged elsewhere than in the spot observed on Sunday. After checking the technical condition of the entire pipe, the companies will be able to assess the technical implementation and costs of the repair and specify the repair schedule, Grönlund says.

The construction of the Balticconnector gas pipeline cost 250 million euros.