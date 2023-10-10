Gas pipe leak | President Niinistö to HS: If Russia turns out to be guilty, it will be told openly

President Niinistö says that Finland will get expert help from NATO to investigate the pipeline, if needed.

According to President Sauli Niinistö, it is likely that the damage to the gas pipeline and telecommunication cable between Finland and Estonia is the result of external activity.

The Balticconnector marine gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia was shut down early on Sunday due to an unusual drop in pressure. Based on the observations, a leak in the pipe was suspected.

In addition, a fault has been found in the communication cable between Finland and Estonia.

According to the President’s Office, the causes of the damage have been investigated since Sunday.

“It is likely that the damage to both the gas pipe and the communication cable is the result of external activity,” states President Niinistö in his statement published on Tuesday afternoon.

of HS in the interview, however, Niinistö does not blame Russia for the damage to the Finnish and Estonian gas pipeline based on current information.

“This will possibly be investigated further with NATO specialists, what has happened to the pipe. We are now at that stage,” Niinistö says to HS.

However, is Russia one of the suspects?

“Now let’s first find out how those damages occurred.”

If Russia can be verified with great certainty as the perpetrator of the attack, will the government say so openly?

“Yes, it is worth telling, whatever the reason. If it can be sorted out.”

Has it been discussed with NATO how NATO, Finland and Estonia will act if it turns out that the pipeline was destroyed by Russia or an entity connected to it?

“The Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg with, there is only a discussion about the fact that NATO’s expertise is available to investigate the matter.”

Will Russia be asked to participate in the investigations?

“It hasn’t crossed my mind yet.”

Niinistö emphasizes that it is important that Finland and Estonia are not alone in the investigations, but that NATO’s expertise will also be involved if it is needed.

Therefore, if necessary, Finland is making use of NATO’s knowledge of underwater phenomena.

Niinistö says he prefers to leave commenting on the details of the study to the experts. He also does not take a position on whether NATO special experts have already arrived to find out the fate of the pipe.

“The most important thing is that it is available when needed. Expert help is used as much as is available.”

How possible has the government considered that the Finnish and Estonian gas pipelines or communication cables important to Finland will also be attacked?

“It must have been sometime in February 2022 when I said that it is now necessary to go through all the possible evils. It got a lot of criticism, but that’s what I stated now. A couple of months ago, we were able to state that cyber stories and propaganda influence increased. However, I do not connect that malice to this event. As I said, this is only now being investigated.”

Has Finland failed in controlling the Baltic Sea?

“Supervision is extremely difficult. There are long distances and depths, but maritime traffic is under constant surveillance. Maritime transport can always be verified.”